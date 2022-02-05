Alv Youngberg

Alv Dan Youngberg, age 87, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2022, at Bethany Assisted Living.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 26, 1935, and was the son of Alv Gustave Youngberg and Irene Adamson Youngberg.
Dan is a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He also served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the northwestern states. Mission.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in science from UC-Berkeley and a master’s degree in science from BYU in Provo, Utah.
Dan married his wife, Geraldine Jensen Youngberg, on Dec. 29, 1965, in Cardston, Alberta, Canada. They were together for 56 years. They subsequently moved to Frederick, where they lived for 38 years. Dan was employed as a forester with the Forest Service and a scientist for the Department of Energy.
In his spare time, Dan enjoyed gardening, genealogy and golf.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his children, Alv Dana, Lisa Irene and Garrick Dan; grandchildren, Dan Alv, Benjamin Oliver, Alexander Garrick and Cynthia Marie Harley; and brothers, Gary, James Baron, David, Ross, Robert and Mark. He was predeceased by his son, Shawn Edan; brother, Thomas Ruppersberg; and sister, Helen “Bonnie” Jean.
Family will receive friends at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 199 North Place, Frederick, MD 21701 on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick, Maryland. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.