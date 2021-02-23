Alvie Stine, Jr.

Alvie Francis Stine Jr., 71, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away Feb. 19, 2021.
Alvie was born July 1, 1949, in Maryland to the late Alvie Stine Sr. and Anna (Snyder) Stine. He graduated in 1968 with the last graduating class of Thurmont High. He then went on to serve in the Navy and retired from the Air Guard after serving as kitchen staff in the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Alvie loved his dogs. He was well loved by the community and very dedicated to his family.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory seven siblings, June Price, Nickie Keeney, Wanda Moser (Bob), Carol Fogle (Tex), Vernon Stine, Crystal Andrews and Bonnie Morningstar; a godson, Jacob Morgan; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North) Frederick. A funeral service will take place at the same location at noon. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA.