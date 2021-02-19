Alvin L. Clemons Sr., 76, of Damascus, Maryland, passed away on Feb. 14, 2021. He was the son of the late Thomas C. and Eunice M. Clemons. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Clemons; as well as his three sons, Alvin Clemons, Jr. (Ethel) of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Nathan S. Clemons (Tammy) of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Julian S. Clemons (Wanda) of Florida. Also survived by seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Delores and Judith; and brother, Thomas. He was predeceased by two brothers, Miles and Daniel; and an infant sister. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Tri-County Baptist Church, 7821 Damascus Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Glenwood Missionary Baptist Church C/O Tom Cornwell, 12196 Triadelphia Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.

