FREDERICK, Md. — Alvin Kenneth Christopher, 86, died July 17, 2022, at Homewood Health Care Center. He was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Reidsville, South Carolina, the son of Garvin Christopher and Leila Christopher Eley.
Ken served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. He began his career as a coach bus driver, driving a trolley car for D.C. Transit in Washington, D.C. He drove for more than 60 years, ending his career at Eyre Bus Service in Glenelg, Maryland, and Rills’ Bus Service in Westminster, Maryland. Ken loved his job and always wanted to be out driving on some wandering back country road.
Ken was a loyal member of the Masons, Lyons Club, Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Hyattsville, and Grace UCC in Taneytown. Ken and his wife, Pat, just celebrated 62 years of marriage.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Cecil Christopher; his sister, Margaret; brother, Wildon; and grandson, Tony Johnson.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia Lee Christopher, are his brother, Martin Eley, of Olney, Maryland; daughter, Debbie Snyder and husband Randy, of Laurel, Maryland; daughter, Susan Johnson and husband John, of Frederick, Maryland; three grandchildren, Jenna Kucan, Holly Klopfer and JD Snyder; eight great-grandchildren, Ryanne, Savannah, Kyle, Sydney, Owen, Dylan, Jackson and Summer; and many nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Grace UCC in Taneytown, Maryland, with a luncheon following. Those who wish to remember Ken in a special way could give a gift in his memory to the Homewood Retirement Center, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick MD 21707.