FREDERICK, Md. — Alvin Kenneth Christopher, 86, died July 17, 2022, at Homewood Health Care Center. He was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Reidsville, South Carolina, the son of Garvin Christopher and Leila Christopher Eley.

Ken served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. He began his career as a coach bus driver, driving a trolley car for D.C. Transit in Washington, D.C. He drove for more than 60 years, ending his career at Eyre Bus Service in Glenelg, Maryland, and Rills’ Bus Service in Westminster, Maryland. Ken loved his job and always wanted to be out driving on some wandering back country road.