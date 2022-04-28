Amanda Kay Bodmer passed away peacefully April 26, 2022, at the age of 62 in her Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, home with her husband, Michael, by her side. Born July 25, 1959, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. Harner and Una F. Harner. She was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Harner.
Amanda was a graduate of Damascus High School, class of 1977. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Amanda is survived by three children, Richard Nischan (Angela), of Brunswick, Maryland, Nicole Nischan, of Athens, Georgia, and Joshua Bodmer (Kristen), of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; and two stepchildren, Michael and Wayne Bodmer. Amanda was a proud and loving grandmother to Ashley Nischan, and Cody, Katherine, Lilly and Scarlet Bodmer. She is also survived by five siblings, Chuck Harner (Hany), Kathie Robinson, Dinah Wynne (Eddie), Robin Roberson (Larry) and Melissa Harner. Amanda will be remembered by her family and many friends. She will also be missed by her faithful and loving dog, Bella. Services will be private.