Amber Hadel

Ms. Amber Nicole Hadel, 25, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2020. She was the companion of Russell Hendley of Jefferson.
Born March 14, 1995, in Frederick, Amber was the daughter of George Hadel III, of Frederick, and Janet Pritt, of Pennsylvania, and stepdaughter of Mary Aulls Hadel, of Frederick. Amber graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in 2014 and worked in the hospitality industry.
She enjoyed spending all of her free time with her daughter, family and friends. Amber was loved by all who knew her. She loved to ride horses and was a collector of everything Eeyore.
Amber is also survived by her daughter, Molli Jane Hendley; sister, Amanda Lee Topper (Zachary); stepbrother, Chancellor Pritt; grandparents, George Jr. and Patricia Hadel, of Mount Airy; stepgrandparents, John and Darlene Aulls, of Frederick; and many close friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Services will be private; in lieu of flowers please, send a donation to Phoenix Recovery Academy (phoenixrecoveryacademy.org).