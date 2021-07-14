Ames Russell Smith, of Purcellville, VA, died July 7, 2021 in INOVA Loudoun Hospital at the age of 67. Ames was born August 7, 1953 in Chicago, IL to Clarence and Mary Smith. For 30 years, he worked as a social worker for Loudoun County Family Services. He is predeceased by his mother Mary and two brothers David and Peter Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sheila Gallin of Purcellville, VA; daughter Courtney Smith of Purcellville, VA; son Jeremiah Smith of Purcellville, VA; father Clarence Smith of Frederick, MD; brother Philip Smith of Pennsylvania; and grandson Brendan Harper of Purcellville, VA.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 14th from 6-8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Purcellville. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church of Purcellville on Thursday July 15th beginning at 11 a.m. with interment following in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or the Purcellville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 38, Purcellville, VA 20134.