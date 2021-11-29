Amos Denslow “Den” Faux-Burhans IV, 54 June 19, 1967 — Nov 23, 2021 A massive embrace from His King, and a whisper of the words from Matthew 25:23 “well done, my good and faithful servant,” the man with a giant name and the stature to match, as lovingly known as “Den” as he was “brother,” has reached his heavenly homecoming. He invested himself in the lives of others, taking time to patiently listen and engage in genuine conversation. Those who had an opportunity to meet him and know him were blessed by a man of steady faith, calm demeanor, introspection, empathy, and compassion. In the end, it was his enormous heart, both figuratively and literally, that took him home to his Father in heaven.
A lifelong Maryland resident, Den was born in Annapolis and spent his adult life in the Frederick and Hagerstown areas. His career included service at the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of State before opening a European Auto Repair business, Deutsch-American, in Ijamsville. As a child, he was a curious problem-solver and tinkerer, taking things apart to figure them out and then putting them back together. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t use his ingenuity to improve and repair, having learned much of his craft under the tutelage of his father. A natural and meticulous pilot, driver, and mechanic, he was as adept with aircraft as he was with other vehicles. Den was often found working in his shop with his sleeves rolled up and his ever-present, beloved canine companions at his feet. Regarded by friends as a “rugged individualist,” he was passionate about learning and broadening his knowledge. He steeped himself in military history, particularly World War II, and was involved in historic reenactments. While he often came across as reserved, he loved to relate anecdotes with his razor wit and mischievous smirk. Animals held a special place in his heart, and he was experienced in raising and tenderly caring for many different species, great and small. He would adeptly envelop injured creatures in his mammoth hands and mend them back to health. At 6’7”, Den was as physically imposing as he was conscientious and kind, an almost larger-than-life figure with a heart just as big. His persona magnetized all who loved him, including his four nieces who adored their oversized uncle, ‘Big D’.
A gentle giant, Den’s stature was dwarfed only by his devotion to the Lord, his family, and loved ones. He was constantly motivated to keep those he held close, secure and protected. Fortified by his strong Christian faith, he was always ready to lend a hand, be a compassionate listener, a wise counselor, and a true brother and friend. In the midst of the often-chaotic world, Den radiated tranquility and confidence, often reminding those around him that God is in control. His church family knew him as the enigmatic combination of a bulwark at the church entrance, and the dependable, calming, welcoming man with a wry smile and caring personality. Always available to talk to his brothers and sisters, Den was never afraid to have a meaningful conversation if it might result in furthering God’s Kingdom on earth. When talking of current events, he would often declare ‘Maranatha’ claiming he was ready for Christ’s coming. While he has left a vacuous hole in the lives of those who loved him, Den’s confidence in God’s sovereignty provides solace that he has claimed the promise of eternal life in a perfect body and place.
His legacy continues through his devoted wife, Kara, and five beloved critters: Luna, Vader, Pickle, Amos & Shona, of Hagerstown. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret, her husband, Elvin, nephew, Alexander, and niece, Mariah Kathryn, of Long Island, NY; additional immediate family: Rod Reed of Waynesboro, PA; Thomas, Alys, and Wren Dahbura of Hagerstown; Ryan, Kari, Lily, Eva, and Kate Reed of Bluemont, VA, and a large extended family. The family is immeasurably thankful for, and humbled by, the outpouring of prayers and support from loved ones, health care professionals and the entire community.
The family invites you to join in honoring Den during visitation at Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. N, Hagerstown, MD, on Friday, December 3 from 2 to 8 p.m. Paramount Baptist Church, 13234 Marsh Pike, Hagerstown, MD, will host an additional visitation on Saturday, December 4 from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to Den’s Celebration of Life at 11:15 am.
The family requests that Den be honored with donations (in lieu of flowers) to:
Mission Aviation Fellowship: P.O. Box 47 Nampa, ID 83653 or American Battlefield Trust: 1156 15th Street NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20005.