Amy Hunter Norman, 58, of Del City, Oklahoma, passed away from this life Monday, March 28, 2022, at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Midwest City, Oklahoma.
Born Nov. 22, 1963, in Takoma Park, Maryland, she was the daughter of Paula Gilson Hunter and the late George (Terry) Hunter, of Frederick. She was the third child of six in the Hunter household. She graduated from Holy Names High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 1981. She was member of the Living Hope Church in Frederick, Maryland, and later of Crosstown Church in Oklahoma City.
Amy was a passionate ambassador of her Christian faith. She was a supportive wife to her musician husband, Vince, and a devoted mother to her son, Raymond. Amy was a dear, sweet soul who loved her Lord Jesus, had a great sense of humor, and always enjoyed a good joke. She loved the beach, swimming, square dancing, clogging, camping, hosting gatherings with her friends, taking walks and crocheting. She was also a very adventurous cook, often cooking up complicated recipes. Sadly, Amy struggled with mental illness and fought hard against depression for much of her life.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, husband and son are her sisters, Mary Freeman, of Walkersville, and Jenny Brenzel, of Frederick; brothers, George (Tom) Hunter, of Churchton, Patrick Hunter, of Frederick, and Joe Hunter, of Annapolis; niece, Katie Freeman, of Nepal, nephew Connor Freeman, of Walkersville; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held at Crosstown Church, Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, April 5, followed by a graveside service at Sunnylane Cemetery, Del City, Oklahoma.
For Maryland family and friends, a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at New Hope Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 5305A Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703.