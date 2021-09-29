Amy-Jo Dove, age 48, of Thurmont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital following a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Born July 4, 1973, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Edward M. Schairer (Sally), of Middletown, and Monica Main Durrani (Habib), of Frederick.
Amy was a graduate of Quince Orchard High School, Gaithersburg, and Hood College. She received her master’s degree from McDaniel College, Westminster. She worked as a therapist for 14 years with Behaviorial Health Partners, where she was described as “a girl with sass and attitude.” She loved her job and was able to touch many lives with her boundless energy. She also previously worked for Frederick Institute, Harper and Associates and Catoctin Counseling. Amy loved rock music, was a die-hard Lynyrd Skynyrd fan and loved motorcycles.
She and her children enjoyed spending time and activities at the New Midway Fire Company.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her children, who were her world, Chance and Keelin Dove, both at home; siblings, Casey Schairer-Flores (William), of Frederick, and Lydia Gifford, of South Carolina; nephew, Oliver Flores; aunt and uncle, Vincent Schairer and Josephine Schairer, both of Massachusetts; and numerous cousins.
She was predeceased by grandparents, Paul and Louise Main, and Edward and Helen Schairer; and uncle, Mark Main.
Private services and interment will be held at the convenience of her family. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory of the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
“Fly High, Free Bird”