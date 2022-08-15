Amy Louise Bergmann Ellis, 91, of Wolfsville, Maryland, passed on July 19, 2022, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born April 21, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy Murine Dille Bergmann and Emiel Herman Bergmann; and sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Maloon. She is survived by her brother, Emiel Donnel “Don” Bergmann, of Oklahoma. For Amy, a frail child, her father saved her the thigh of the chicken at large family dinners when hardworking adults ate first, sometimes leaving only chicken necks and backs for children. Ever after, it was her favorite piece of fried chicken. She grew to work in the family grocery business and excelled at Ullin High School, Southern Illinois University, and Southeast Missouri State College.
She was married on Dec. 3, 1950, to Howard Ronald Ellis, and she began her life as a U.S. Navy wife, enjoying frequent moves while raising a growing family and meeting friends. Amy maintained lifelong friendships for decades by mail from childhood, those made in the Navy and in church. Their last tour was from Maryland to Guam, with Amy towing the children and 17 pieces of luggage to meet up with her now lieutenant commander base captain husband.
She entertained friends with bridge; made envious desserts; gardened; and was an excellent cook and the best mother, all while serving her church, which always remained central to her life. She was employed briefly as a teacher’s aide at Leonardtown Elementary School, and as a teller at IBM Credit Union. She supported Cub, Boy, and Girl scouts. She was the director of the Food and Friends program for the Wolfsville community for many years. Her family was her proudest achievement and greatest treasure, spending family vacations traveling “home” to visit relatives in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Missouri.
She is survived by her spouse of 71 years, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (retired) and pastor (Ret.) H. Ronald Ellis; her children, Howard Ronald “Ron” Ellis Jr. (Judy), of Little River, South Carolina, Amy Diana McKinney (John), of Compton, Maryland, Charles Bergmann “Chuck” Ellis (Sheryl), of Hagerstown, Maryland, Polly Lynn Miller (Kent), of Fort Collins, Colorado, Mary Katherine Fogle (Robert), of Garfield, Maryland, and James David “Jim” Ellis, of Myersville, Maryland; grandchildren, Margot Dubicki, Rachel Hall, Hannah (Ben) Schumacher, Caroline (Steven) McPherson, Robert Fogle, Justin Fogle, Alyssa Fogle, Valerie Miller, Zane Miller, Riley Miller, Leah (Austan) Day and Grace Ellis; and great-grandchildren, Cadence, Kaylee and Brody Hall, Mallory and Gillian Dubicki, Eli and Ada Schumacher, Maxwell and Amy McPherson, and Andrew Day. She was also predeceased by her infant twin son, John Paul Ellis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Wolfsville, Maryland. Remembrances may be made in honor of Amy to Hospice of Frederick County or to the charity of your choice.