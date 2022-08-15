Amy Louise Bergmann Ellis

Amy Louise Bergmann Ellis, 91, of Wolfsville, Maryland, passed on July 19, 2022, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born April 21, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy Murine Dille Bergmann and Emiel Herman Bergmann; and sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Maloon. She is survived by her brother, Emiel Donnel “Don” Bergmann, of Oklahoma. For Amy, a frail child, her father saved her the thigh of the chicken at large family dinners when hardworking adults ate first, sometimes leaving only chicken necks and backs for children. Ever after, it was her favorite piece of fried chicken. She grew to work in the family grocery business and excelled at Ullin High School, Southern Illinois University, and Southeast Missouri State College.

She was married on Dec. 3, 1950, to Howard Ronald Ellis, and she began her life as a U.S. Navy wife, enjoying frequent moves while raising a growing family and meeting friends. Amy maintained lifelong friendships for decades by mail from childhood, those made in the Navy and in church. Their last tour was from Maryland to Guam, with Amy towing the children and 17 pieces of luggage to meet up with her now lieutenant commander base captain husband.