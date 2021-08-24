On Aug. 20, 2021, Anastasia Spadacino, of Walkersville, Maryland, died peacefully at the age of 74, surrounded by her seven children.
Anastasia was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, George Spadacino. They shared a love so rare and are now reunited together in the kingdom of heaven. Together they built a strong Italian home, where love, food and prayer were shared in abundance.
Born Sept. 18, 1946, in The Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of Anna Sorrentino and the late Archimede Sorrentino. Anastasia was the proud and devoted mother of Lisa Gregory (Mark), Anastasia Slovikosky (Bary), Paul Spadacino (Natalie), Christina Spadacino, David Spadacino (Laura), Sophia Spadacino, and Daniel Spadacino (Christine).
Anastasia is survived by her 16 grandchildren, Jordan (Stacey), Alexandra, Abigail, Gabrielle, Luke, Georgia, Tyler, Seth, Jackson, Finnegan, Evangeline, Matias, Ender, Ronan, Claire and Nicolau; her beloved granddog, Lady; and four great-grandchildren, Gerald, Ashton, Cameron and Isabella. She will be sorely missed by her mother and her siblings, Rachele Diorio, Carmela Falcone, John Sorrentino and Joseph Sorrentino; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and Gaetano.
Anastasia graduated from Vineland High School in 1964. She attended Goldey-Beacom College; she later served as supervisor of a stenography pool under J. Edgar Hoover for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Anastasia left her career to pursue her lifelong dream of raising a large family.
Anastasia was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family, friends and neighbors. She did this, not out of obligation but because of who she was. As a warm and loving person, Anastasia’s love for Jesus was evident as she graciously opened her doors to all, providing fellowship, food, laughter and prayer. Words cannot describe the joyful chaos that filled her home. For everyone who experienced it, a lasting impression was made. Anastasia was known for her love of baking, mastering a craft for creating ornate wedding cakes, baking her famous Christmas cookies, which she delivered to friends and neighbors, and crafting culinary masterpieces for her family. Anastasia touched so many lives with her gentle spirit, kindness and loving heart.
Anastasia was an active member of El-Shaddai Congregation in Frederick, Marland, where she was a true prayer warrior. Anastasia was very giving, generously supporting many charities. She will be missed by her children, extended family members and close friends with whom she considers family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to El-Shaddai Congregation, 206 E. Fourth Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Maryland, with a private interment at 2:30 p.m. Wearing of face masks is recommended.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.