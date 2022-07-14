Andrea Augé

Andrea Marie Auge, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away July 5, 2022.
Born March 7, 1970, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Edgar N. and Yvonne Smith Auge.
Andrea was always known as a kind, sweet and loving person. She always greeted by everyone she met with a warm, beautiful smile. Andrea was a devoted member of the Glade Valley Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She will be sadly missed by her numerous friends, who look forward to seeing her in the near future.
In addition to her parents, Andrea is survived by her brothers, Edgar A. Auge and wife Jess, of Frederick, Michael Auge, of South Carolina, and Brian Auge, of Frederick; her nephew, Evan; her niece, Kendall; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
