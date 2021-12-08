Andrea Dallas

Andrea Theresa Dallas, 59, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away Dec. 4, 2021, at Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C. She was born on April 25, 1962. She is the daughter of Caroline V. Dallas and Lawrence H. Dallas. Andrea (Drea as she is known) was a graduate of Brunswick High School and Mount Vernon College, and she received a master’s degree from Syracuse University. She was employed with the Bricklayers International Union in Washington, D.C., followed by employment at Chevy Chase Bank in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and at the time of her death, she was an employee of the Internal Revenue Service. Drea got the greatest joy in her life from her six nieces and her 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. Family was very important to her, and she derived immense joy being with them. Despite the health challenges she faced throughout her life, she was always full of life and the life of the party.
Andrea was a lifelong member of the St. Francis-St. Mary Catholic Parish (Brunswick/Petersville), now integrated into the Holy Family Catholic Parish in Middletown. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence H. Dallas, of Rosemont, Maryland; and her beloved aunt, Patricia Rowan, of Brunswick, Maryland. She is survived by her mother, Caroline V. Dallas, of Rosemont; her brothers, Lawrence M. (Mike) and Janye, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, William B. (Dix) and Susan, of Springfield, Virginia, and Joseph A. (Andrew), of Rosemont. She is also survived by her six nieces, Cristina Purcell, Alexandra Sarota, Jennifer Adams, Julie Dallas, Anna Kiernan and Emily Dallas, and their families.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, Dec. 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the John T. Williams Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maryland. The funeral service will be held on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Middletown, Maryland, followed by a graveside service at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Petersville, Maryland.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Andrea’s memory to the American Lung Association (lung.org/) and/or the American Heart Association (heart.org/).