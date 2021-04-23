Andrea Lynn Watkins, 39, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away on April 15, 2021.
She was born in Frederick, Maryland. Andrea Watkins is survived by her parents, Jane and Bill Watkins; her brother, Derrick Watkins; and the loving members of the Watkins and Knezevich families. Andrea graduated from Middletown High School and received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
Andrea was a registered nurse and worked at Winding Cross Urgent Care. She devoted her life to helping others through her profession as a registered nurse and was known for her ready smile and kind words for everyone she met. She will be remembered for her love of theater and dance. She started dancing at an early age and continued throughout her life with adult dance classes at Dee Buchanan Studio of Dance. Andrea’s fondest memories were of times spent with her family and friends. Her infectious laugh was the highlight of many gatherings. A celebration of life service will be held virtually at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, and will also be available for later viewing. You are invited to view the service by accessing the following YouTube Site:
It is Andrea’s wish that you consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org/Donate.
Heaven welcomed another angel. Thank you for your love and support.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.