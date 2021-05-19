Andrew Dowling

On Friday, May 14, 2021, Andrew Michael Dowling, age 50, went to be with his heavenly Father. He was born in 1970 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
“Andy” grew up in Thurmont and was a member of Catoctin High School Class of ’89. He earned an Associate of Arts degree at Montgomery College in Rockville and studied graphic arts at American University in Washington, D.C. While in college, he learned his trade working for various remodeling companies. Andy and his wife, Robin, merged his remodeling expertise with her management and design experience to start Dowling Designs, Ltd. in 1999.
Andrew and Robin are members of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland. They also volunteer their time in support of their teenager’s interests: scouting with BSA Troop 1998, as well as membership at Tuscarora Archers. The family shared a love for travel, and in warm weather, can be found camping with friends and family all over the Mid-Atlantic area.
Mr. Dowling is survived by his wife of 28 years, Robin (nee Martin); his children, Jordan and Collin; his parents, John and Kathryn Dowling, of Thurmont; his brother, Matthew Dowling (Natalie), of Brookville; his sister, Theresa Garber (Bruce), of Westminster; Robin’s parents Dennis and Carol Martin, of Thurmont; and an extensive list of beloved family and friends. He was predeceased in death by his sister, Marian Elizabeth.
The family will receive comfort and condolences from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. A memorial Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Keith W. Boisvert at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A family reception will be held in the church narthex immediately after Mass.
A private internment of his ashes will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to “The Andrew M. Dowling Family Trust,” 6516 Sunset Drive, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.