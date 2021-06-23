Andrew James Bassett, 33, of Jefferson, Maryland, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home.
Born on Jan. 18, 1988, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of John Andrew Bassett and Melinda Summers Bassett, and the brother of Sarah Elisabeth Bassett.
Andrew graduated Brunswick High School in 2006 and attended Frederick Community College. He was a dedicated employee of Sugarloaf Mountain Works for many years.
Though he had many interests, music was his true passion. Andrew was a gifted trumpet and guitar player, but he would tell you he could play any instrument if you gave him a few days. He loved trivia and history and always managed to add a fact to the conversation with an anticipated, “You know...” He loved his family and his friends, and he always found a way to make you laugh. He had a penchant for questionable facial hair—and a penchant for using words like penchant.
In addition to his parents and sister, he is remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, a goddaughter and friends. His passing has left a void in our hearts.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
Interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.