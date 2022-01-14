Andrew James Dimopoulos, 31, of Poolesville, MD, passed away on January 10, 2022 from pneumonia.
Born on August 26, 1990 in MD, he was the son of James G. and Melaine Dimopoulos.
Along with his parents, Andrew was survived by his siblings; Angela Bielecki (Matt), Christopher Dimopoulos (Carli McGoff), his nieces and nephews; Gracie, Cora, Lucas, Chloe, Amelia, Theodore and his caregiver, Maria Caro.
Funeral service and interment are private. Andrew’s final resting place will be at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12899 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD 20853.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Lollipop Kids Foundation, 7901 Beechcraft Ave Unit V, Gaithersburg, MD 20879, lollipopkidsfoundation.org.