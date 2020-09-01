Andrew Robert Walter — age 48 — of Damascus, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Born in Olney, MD, on Dec. 19, 1971, Andy was the son of Robert Norman Walter and the late Norma Jill Walter of Damascus, MD. Andy proudly lived his entire life in Damascus. He graduated from Damascus High School in 1989.
While still in high school, he began working at Hyatt Building and Supply Co. and after graduation he worked as a full-time building supplies delivery truck driver. Andy successfully ran his own construction business for many years after which, he found his true calling as a facilities manager. At the time of his passing he was honored to be working as the Facilities Director at Forcey Bible Church and School in Silver Spring, MD.
Andy was active in sports throughout his youth, high school years and into his adult life. He enjoyed boating, golfing, and playing the guitar. For many years he bred and showed Jack Russell Terriers. On September 11, 1999, he married his wife, Angela. They attended Mt. Lebanon Fellowship Church and were baptized. Andy played his guitar at church and he and Angela often sang together in church services. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his daughter, Ashley N. Walter of Hagerstown, MD; his sister, Robyn L. Hulvey and her husband, Bruce of Gaithersburg, MD; as well as a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Norma Jill Walter, and sister, Teresa L. Walter.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation and the interment will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Andy’s name to Mt. Lebanon Fellowship Church, 9300 Holsey Road, Damascus, MD 20872; or a charity of your choice.
The Walter family wants to thank everyone for your prayers and support during this difficult time. May God Bless You All!
Online condolences may be shared with the family @Molesworthwilliams.com.