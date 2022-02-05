Angela Bean

Angela Leigh Bean, Angie, born Aug. 24, 1958, passed from this life on Feb. 1, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Ardeth Bean of Frederick, Maryland, and survived by her son, Erin Gallagher, of Frederick, Maryland; daughter, Megan Gallagher, of Aliso Viejo, California; her twin sister, Melissa Tucker (Bob), of Martinsburg, West Virginia; brother, John Bean (Debbie), of Littlestown, Pennsylvania; sister, Carrie Kurdt (Tom), of Frederick, Maryland; nephews, Carl Pietrantonio, John Bean and Matt Kurdt; and nieces, Annie Noble and Katie Hillman.
Angie was happiest anywhere in nature. She was an avid cyclist, camper and hiker. She adored animals and took so much joy in the dogs and cats who called her mom. Angie had a thirst for knowledge and would always find a reference source to look up what she didn’t know. She was a voracious reader, an amazing cook, an accomplished pianist and a talented seamstress. She was a friend to everyone she met and never failed to lend a hand to any who needed her help. She was fearless, tireless and beautiful in every way.
Angie was our little dynamo, and she leaves behind family and friends who will miss her fiercely and who are better people for having known her.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland. A celebration of Angela’s life will be held at 11 a.m. at Stauffer Funeral Homes in Frederick, Maryland, (1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702). Interment will follow services at Glade Cemetery (Glade Road, Walkersville, MD 21793).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, the American Cancer Society or an animal rescue organization of your choice.
Arrangements are made by Stauffer Funeral Homes.