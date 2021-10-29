Angela Michele Tauraso passed away Sept. 28, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital after complications from heart surgery.
Michele was born in New York City June 7, 1962, and was the first born of Nicola and Angela Tauraso. She is survived by her mother, Angela; her sisters, Andrea and husband Todd, Aria and Sienna; brothers, Cosimo, Lorenzo and Michael; and her nephew, Luciano Giovanni Tauraso.
Michele attended New College in Sarasota, Florida, pursuing a liberal arts degree. She returned to New York and received her bachelor’s degree in “the English language” from C.W. Post University on Long Island. After some time, she enrolled in Duke University and attained her master’s degree in library science.
Michele loved animals, especially dogs. She volunteered at local animal shelters in the various states she lived. Reading was her passion as she enjoyed books on all subjects from fiction to poetry. Michele had amazing research capabilities. She could uncover information on any subject and transpose it into a perfect essay.
Most of all, Michele was a kind, compassionate and caring person who always had concern for her family, friends and just people in general. She truly cared about the world and the hardships some people and cultures faced. She always had a kind word, a smile and genuine support for everyone.
Michele will truly be missed on this earth, especially by her mother Angela. May God bless you and look after you eternally.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home on Opossumtown Pike in Frederick. A celebration of life will start at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland or the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.