Angelica Brosius

Angelica (Angie) Freire Brosius died on January 28, 2022, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Frederick, Maryland. A centenarian, she enthusiastically celebrated her 101st birthday in December with family and friends. A native of Puerto Rico--always in her heart — she spoke eloquently with a Spanish lilt and had sparkling coal black eyes. Angie had boundless energy, belying her age, and a quick and analytical mind stimulated by the arts, politics, and spirituality.
Born on December 16, 1920, in Cidra Puerto Rico, seated on a plateau surrounded by mountains, Angie was the daughter of Candelaria Melendez Santos and Fernando Freire Baldrich, a farmer. Of Spanish heritage, her paternal grandfather immigrated to Puerto Rico from Galicia Spain.
Angie’s family later lived in Rio Piedras, home to the University of Puerto Rico where she received a bachelor’s degree in Education. On the recommendation of one of her professors, she received a scholarship to attain a Master of Library Science at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. This adventure allowed her to fulfill her childhood dream to travel. After attaining her degree, Angie returned to Puerto Rico and taught for two years to fulfill the terms of the scholarship.
After teaching, Angie moved to Washington D.C. and worked as a librarian at the Pan American Union, now the Organization of American States. Among her duties was cataloguing publications to be housed at the Library of Congress. While in Washington, Angie met Louie Brosius. The couple married and shortly after the birth of her first child, Carmen, Angie became a full-time homemaker.
When Louie joined with his brother, Bill to create their home-building business, the young couple moved to Linganore Road in rural Frederick where Angie began her love-affair with Frederick County and the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains. Angie cared for the children, sewed, kept an immaculate house, and cooked flavorful Puerto Rican meals, allowing Louie the time to grow the business with Bill. A gregarious soul, she befriended leaders in the Frederick arts and preservation communities as well as Puerto Rican compatriots and devoted women she connected with through her diverse experiences.
Angie acquired a position as school librarian for East Frederick Elementary School while her daughters Carmen and Anita were attending and four-year-old Myra accompanied her. When she gave birth to her fourth child, Boe she again dedicated her life to full-time homemaking. In the late 1960’s Angie taught Spanish at West Frederick Junior High.
When the Frederick Historical Society—now Heritage Frederick — wanted to turn a basement full of donated archives into a library, they hired Angie to brush off her expert and professional skills. She consulted with the Library of Congress on archival practices to bring these standards to Frederick. The organization now boasts a library that began with her efforts.
Divine synchronicity aligned Angie’s birthdate with her beloved Ludwig Von Beethoven and her children hope that she is seated with him at the piano as he continues to compose for the angels. Her regret for not having learned to play an instrument fueled her determination that her progeny would have that joy. They are forever grateful for that and more.
Angie was predeceased by her former husband Louie Brosius, her siblings Carmen Freire, Ana Guzman, Luis Freire, Rafael Freire, and Isabel Matos. She is survived by her brother Jose Freire and her children Carmen Schmersahl (Jim Schmersahl), Anita Sisk (Robert Sisk), Myra Brosius (Peter Conrad), Louie (Boe) Brosius Jr. and her grandchildren Maria Sisk (Matt Bonzek) , Justin Conrad and Paulina Conrad.
The family would like to thank Margarita Granados for her loving care over the last few years.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1:30 — 3:00 PM at the Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. A Catholic prayer service will commence at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ARC of Frederick County, 620-A Research Ct., Frederick, MD 21703, www.arcfc.org.
