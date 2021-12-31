Angelina Cuneo

Angelina Marie Cuneo, in her late 30s, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born to David Cuneo and Beverly Simmons in Norfolk, Virginia, and leaves behind her husband, Yacouba Tiendrebeogo; stepson, Moubarak; and son, Akeem. She is survived by her brothers, Nick and Luke Cuneo; a sister, Kim Pickering; many cousins, nieces, aunts and uncles; and grandmother, Doris Cuneo. Angelina also leaves behind numerous dear friends who were like family to her.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Wesleyan College, and a master’s degree from Appalachian State. She lived all over the world, from China to New Orleans to Charlotte, and she loved to travel and experience new customs and traditions. She made friends wherever she went, and once you were a friend, you were Angelina’s friend for life. Some of her favorite things were gardening, music, cooking and cats, and she was passionate about any cause that was important to her. While she was a mother for only a short time, she filled that time with colorful moments and memories that her family will remember forever.
Angelina’s life will be celebrated at a service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3 at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.