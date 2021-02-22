Angelina Horemiotis Rudman, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Country Meadows in Frederick, MD.
Born on Oct. 17, 1930, in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anastasios Horemiotis and Afrodite Economopoulos Horemiotis.
She was the loving wife of the late Martin Rudman, her husband of 30 years.
She graduated in 1947 from Newport News High School in Richmond, Virginia. Angelina worked at Schenley Industries for 20 years and the Gannett Newspaper for 20 years. Angelina and her husband lived most of their life in Spring Valley, New York until they retired to Venice, Florida, where they had been living for the past 20 years before Angelina moved to Frederick, MD to be closer to her family. She enjoyed painting and loved to play bingo.
She is survived by nieces, Daphne Kachulis and her husband, Scott McKee and Stacy Kachulis; nephew, Charles Kachulis and his wife, Lisa; She is also survived by four great-nieces and two great-nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Horemiotis Kachulis.
Funeral services will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave., Ext North, North Mrytle Beach, SC 29577 on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 920 W. 7th St., Frederick, MD 21701.
