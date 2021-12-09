Angella "Angie" R. Cox

Angie R. Cox, age 79, of Berlin, Maryland, passed Thursday Dec. 2, 2021, at hospice in Salisbury, Maryland, after succumbing to pulmonary fibrosis, the continuous scarring of the lungs. She was born July 7, 1942, in Frederick, Maryland. She grew up in Kemptown, Maryland, and went to New Market Elementary School. Angie was the daughter of the late Glenn F. Browning and Edith (Shaw) Browning. She was the loving wife of Arthur “Art” Cox, her husband of 48 years.
Angie graduated from Frederick High School in 1960 and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1971. She went on to complete her master’s degree in education at American University. She was a teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools for 28 years prior to her retirement. While teaching at Seneca Valley High School she was involved in the drama department and part of the Student Space Shuttle GAS Canister Experiment Club. She loved to have her students come to her house to look through her telescope so they could stargaze. She always loved the stars. After retirement, she was very active in volunteering in schools to share her love of science and learning. She would often go in to her granddaughter’s classes to teach small science lessons. The children adored her and still remember her to this day. Angie and her husband were avid travelers. Some of the places they cruised to were Panama Canal, Antarctica, Japan and the Amazon River. Angie and Art resided full time at their home in Ocean Pines, Maryland, since 2000.
Angie was preceded in death by her son, Lee Beckley. Left to honor her memory are her two children, Thom Beckley and Shelly (Cox) Sexton; daughter-in-law, Teresa (Rice) Beckley; son-in-law, Jim Sexton; six grandchildren, Colton Beckley, Jody Barnes, Drew Sexton, Chaz Sexton, Lexi Sexton and Nikki Sexton; two granddaughter-in-laws, Brittany (Long) Sexton and Jordan (Pope) Sexton; grandson-in-law, Chris Barnes; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Barnes, Avery Sexton and a soon-to-be-born baby girl in January; and her brother, Pinoake Browning and wife Carole Larsen.
Following her love of science to the end, she had her body donated to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. As she wished, no funeral will be held. But, a celebration of her life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Frederick, Maryland, in the spring. Donations may be made in her name to the National Kidney Foundation or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.