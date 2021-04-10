It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear daughter Anita Dawn Moxley, 58, of Gaithersburg, MD on April 6, 2021 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital due to complications from a massive stroke.
Anita was a caring, dedicated nurse working in Shock Trauma, ICU, CCU and the OR. Anita loved spending time at her “happy place” the beach, at Murrells Inlet, SC with her friend Michelle. Anita was dedicated to life and serving others using her nursing’s skills, charity walks and always making sure her family and friends were well taken care of.
Anita is survived by her fiancé, Steven Eureste, Sr., PA, sons, Steven Jr., Douglas and granddaughter Amelia; parents, Tim and Diane Moxley, siblings, Michael Moxley Sr. and wife Jacquie, Kelly Moxley Haynes; many aunts, uncles, cousins and a very special great uncle Earl Lynwood Browning. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Edna Moxley, Clarence and Evelyn Crum, and nephew, Michael Moxley Jr.
The family will hold a private family service at a later time. Donations to the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated.
