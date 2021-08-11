Anita Higy

Anita Kaye Higy, 64, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away Aug. 4, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by her husband and children, two cats and granddog. Born June 11, 1957, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ruth Morris Davis and the late William E. Davis. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Chuck; son, Andrew Higy (Indiana); daughters, Rebecca (Mike) Powers (New Jersey) and Kristin Higy (West Virginia); grandsons, Henry Powers, John Powers and Ethan Powers; mother, Ruth Davis; sister, Diana (Michael) Fath; and brothers, Douglas Davis and Matthew (Janis) Davis. She was predeceased in death by her father, William E. Davis; and sister, Patricia L. Davis. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1975, then attended Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia, where she met her husband, Chuck, and earned degrees in nursing and psychology in 1979. That same year, she and Chuck were married and settled in Akron, Ohio, where she raised her family. Anita went on to earn a master’s degree in vocational education from Kent State University in 1997 and a second master’s degree in school librarianship from Longwood University in 2009. She and her husband owned and operated Higy Hardware and Feed for 20 years on Massillon Road in Akron, Ohio. She was a registered nurse and worked at Pebble Creek Nursing Home in Green, Ohio. She went on to teach pre-Nursing at Portage Lakes Career Center in Green, Ohio, and then again in Somerset County, Maryland. Later on, she taught career exploration courses, then took a job as a library media specialist in Accomack County, Virginia, and then Washington County, Maryland. Anita was passionate about traveling, teaching, cooking, genealogy and music. She adored her family and enjoyed visiting friends and relatives across the country while camping and exploring the national parks with her husband and grandsons. A wake will be held Aug. 21, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 237 Carriage Drive, Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, from 2-5 p.m. A memorial service will be held Sept. 4, 2021, at Clearview United Method Church, 1733 Massillon Road, Akron, OH from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite library or the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County, West Virginia.
