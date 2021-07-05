Anita Yerka

Mrs. Anita Kaye Yerka, 65, of Brunswick, passed away on July 1, 2021 at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown. She was the wife of the late John A. Yerka, who passed in 2019.
Born March 24, 1956 in Lorraine, Ohio, Anita was the daughter of the late Chester and Berniece Dove. She is survived by two children, Cheryl and Clark; five grandchildren, Madison, Riley, Oliver, Kennedy and Jackson; four brothers, one sister, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will take place from 6 — 8 PM on Wednesday, July 7th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 8th. Visitation will also take place an hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 (frederickhealthhospice.org).