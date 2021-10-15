Ann Elizabeth Stockman, 86, of Middletown, Maryland passed away peacefully surrounded by love and family at her home on Oct. 12, 2021. Ann, also known as Maw-Maw to many, was born in Frederick County on Dec. 5, 1934. She had a plentiful life that included marriage to Russell Lee Stockman (Pap-Pap) for 44 years until his death in January 2003. She is survived by her children, Kevin Stockman, of West Virginia, and Kathy Stockman-Clipp; grandson, Daniel Clipp, wife Morgan Laing-Clipp and great-grandson Dalton Landry Clipp; granddaughter, Katie Clipp and partner Jamal Hunter; and by her youngest son, Kenneth Stockman and wife Gayla Magnus. Ann is also survived by her two loving sisters, Becky Barthel, of Hagerstown, and Linda Main and husband David, of Frederick; along with many other loved family members and friends.
Ann (Maw-Maw) loved her family and friends dearly. She was a proud 1953 graduate of Frederick High School and a longstanding member of the Christ Reformed Church in Middletown. Throughout her life, she provided in-home child care for 60-plus kids whom she adored, creating many memories with them. Ann enjoyed music, dancing, singing, football, NASCAR, playing bingo and getting her hair done, and she loved nature, especially bird-watching on her front porch. Ann was warmly welcomed and reunited in heaven by her husband; her father who left this earth when Ann was just 3 years old; her mother; her three brothers; and many other family and friends who she missed dearly.
In her last few weeks on earth, the family would like to thank Frederick Hospice Care for helping in her care and comfort, as well as all of her long-term doctors. Entertaining and making people laugh was one of Ann’s greatest joys in this life. You all played a part in letting her get to do that. Thank you all for loving and adding to Maw-Maw’s journey on this earth.
The family is planning a memorial, burial and celebration of life to happen in early December.