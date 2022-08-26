Ann Faucette Niblock passed away Aug. 24, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland. Born May 12, 1927, in Bristol, Tennessee, Ann was the third of six children of John Edward and Virginia Hayes Faucette. Ann attended Bristol Tennessee High, Agnes Scott College and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education.
At the start of her career, Ann worked as the director of Christian education at churches in New Orleans, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee. In 1954, Ann sailed to Chunju, Korea to teach school under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church. There, she met and married a U.S. State Department officer, Thomas Clinton Niblock, and for the next five decades, they raised their family while living and working in Korea, Afghanistan, Washington, D.C., the Philippines and Indonesia.
In 1983, Ann and Tom settled on a farm in Adamstown, Maryland, which became their home for the rest of their lives. Initially, they restored and lived in a small pre-Civil War log cabin. On their farm, they planted thousands of trees of many varieties, and entertained thousands of guests from around the world. When Ann’s beloved husband, Tom, died in 2004, Ann continued to live and work on their farm for many years.
Wherever Ann travelled in the world, she was a passionate advocate for women and for justice. To name just a few examples:
In the 1960s, Ann pursued civil rights and justice issues through the Church of Pilgrims in Washington, D.C., including attending Dr. King’s March on Washington with her three young children.
In the Philippines, Ann was very active with the YWCA. One of her most significant projects was helping provide poor women in the provinces some income by establishing a shop where they could sell handmade goods. Ann loved traveling throughout the country, meeting these women and being attentive to their needs.
One Thanksgiving in Manila, following a devastating typhoon, Ann set up makeshift ovens in the backyard to cook for those in the expatriate community who had lost power, belongings and homes.
In Indonesia, she started giving community family planning sessions for women who had little or no access to reproductive health.
She and husband Tom were instrumental in founding Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, Maryland.
Ann was active in ecumenical groups, including Church Women United (CWU), Meals on Wheels, and advocating for rights for migrant workers. For years, Ann led women from CWU, visiting female inmates at the Frederick County Detention Center on Christmas morning or Christmas Eve. They delivered simple gifts of blankets, clothing, books or games, and led the women in song and celebration. For years thereafter, Ann would encounter women who had been in the detention center who remembered with gratitude her visits. Ann also assisted formerly incarcerated women and their families through the Women’s Interfaith Safe and Sober Home in Frederick County. Ann was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian church, where she served as both a deacon and elder, and was a much-loved member of the congregation of Poolesville Presbyterian Church.
Ann spent the last few years of her life at Spring Arbor Senior Living in Frederick. Wherever she lived, Ann had a knack for making deep and enduring friendships. She was unfailingly kind and generous. Ann loved hard work but also delighted in feeding the birds in her backyard; collecting fresh eggs from the chickens; sitting around the kitchen table with friends and family; playing scrabble; and drinking chocolate milkshakes. She was a consummate hostess. She adored her family, and was adored by them.
Ann is survived by her children, Thomas Clinton Niblock (and wife Angie), John Franklin Niblock, and Sarah Niblock Large (and husband Bruce); her grandchildren, Vicki (and husband Adam), Tom (and wife Kiersta), Bruce, J, Bia (and husband Italo) and Bruno (and wife Gaby); six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Virginia Leigh Qualls.
A memorial service will be held at Poolesville Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. A gathering of friends and family will follow immediately at her farm, All Seasons. The memorial service will be livestreamed at poolpres.com and available for viewing thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested for Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County Maryland or Poolesville Presbyterian Church.