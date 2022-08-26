Ann Faucette Niblock

Ann Faucette Niblock passed away Aug. 24, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland. Born May 12, 1927, in Bristol, Tennessee, Ann was the third of six children of John Edward and Virginia Hayes Faucette. Ann attended Bristol Tennessee High, Agnes Scott College and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education.

At the start of her career, Ann worked as the director of Christian education at churches in New Orleans, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee. In 1954, Ann sailed to Chunju, Korea to teach school under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church. There, she met and married a U.S. State Department officer, Thomas Clinton Niblock, and for the next five decades, they raised their family while living and working in Korea, Afghanistan, Washington, D.C., the Philippines and Indonesia.