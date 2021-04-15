Ann Hartman Brandt, of Dallas, Texas, passed away at home on March 13, 2021, at the age of 82.
Ann was born in Frederick, Maryland, on April 7, 1938. The daughter of Robert H. Hartman Sr. and Margaret Crouse Hartman. She graduated from St. John the Evangelist Catholic School and continued on to receive a degree in Nursing at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ann was married to Clifford W. Brandt on April 23, 1966; they were married for nearly 55 years.
Ann proudly worked as an operating room nurse at various hospitals for her entire career. In her free time, she enjoyed tennis, swimming, bridge and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband Clifford are her children, Gregory, Matthew (Alexandra) and Eric (Rachel); and her six grandchildren, Zoe, Emma, Aiden, Mackenzie, Natalie and Sydney. She is also survived by her brother, Robert H. Hartman Jr. ( Jeannie); sister, Frances Davis, of Frederick, Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Masser and husband Lee; and brother-in-law, Stanley Davis.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org).