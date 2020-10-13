Elizabeth Ann Drayer Hasle, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in her home in Jarvisburg, North Carolina on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Middletown, and the wife of the late Bob Hasle, a well-known local artist.
Born on April 1, 1933 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Ann was the oldest of four siblings. She grew up in Brookmont, Maryland, outside of Washington, D.C. and spent her summers at the family cottage in Onekama, Michigan, nestled between Portage Lake and Lake Michigan. Her passion at the time was art, and she attended an art college in D.C., where she met her future husband, Bob. Life took them to Evanston, Illinois, where Bob attended the Chicago Institute of Art, and their first two children, Debi and Julie, were born. The family then moved to Arlington, Virginia, where children David and Karlyn later arrived. It was then that Bob joined the CIA, and the family moved to Germany. When finally returning to the United States in 1969 and searching for a place to settle in Maryland, they fell in love with Middletown Valley and purchased a home in Middletown.
Ann was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years, and she loved to garden, craft and spend time with close friends. She also greatly enjoyed accompanying her husband, Bob, to his frequent art shows. However, her fondest memories were of summers spent on the shores of Lake Michigan and time spent with family.
In her later years in Middletown, Ann loved to spend time on the front porch on Broad Street and chat with neighbors. After retiring to Ravenwood Village in Hagerstown, Ann often talked about how much she loved and missed Middletown.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, who died in 2013. She is survived by her children, Debi and husband Steve Fox, Julie and husband David Fulton, David and wife Stacey Dillon, and Karlyn and husband Peto Barnes. Grandchildren include Tara Johnson, Natalie and husband Mike Westbrook, Jordan Hasle, Margaret Ann and husband James Martinez, Bryan and wife Audi Barnes, Kathryn Hasle, Elizabeth Hasle, and Leo Hasle. Great-grandchildren are Asia, Brooke, Ava, John, Colette, Hank, and Harper. Ann’s siblings are Pete Drayer and wife Alice, Mary Scholl and husband Glenn, and Carolyn Johnson.
Ann will be missed dearly by family and friends. We know she is looking down on us with a smile and with her husband, Bob, by her side.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, Maryland. Please note that COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and masks will be required. Interment will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Middletown Valley Food Bank, MVFB Treasurer, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769 or to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Hasle family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.