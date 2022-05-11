Ann Marie Hondyshell, 48, of Brunswick, went to sleep in the Lord April 13, 2022, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Born Dec. 29, 1973, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Warren Baker and the late Hazel Eiker Baker.
She is survived by her aunts, Brenda Carl, of Ohio, and Catherine Landis, of Frederick; an uncle, Gene Eiker, of Frederick; her fiance, Gerald Roberts, of West Virginia; close friend, Lucy Balderson; and many cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Macho.
She was predeceased by grandmother, Nellie Eiker; and an uncle, Gary Eiker.
There will be no services.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.