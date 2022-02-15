Ann Keller Umbaugh was born in Brunswick, Maryland, on Sept. 23, 1939, to the parents of Paul and Pauline Keller. Ann passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, at her home in New Symrna Beach, Florida, surrounded by her family. She was married to the late Leonard Umbaugh for 12 1/2 years.
Ann was a very caring person who enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, babysitting, gardening, camping in their RV, and helping others in their time of need.
Ann graduated from Brunswick High School. After graduation, she worked at the Navy Department, Atomic Energy Commission, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Department of Energy. She retired from the Department of Energy in 1995.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Wills (husband Greg); sons, Jeffrey Merriman, Jimmy Bowden (wife Penny) and Kevin Umbaugh (wife Nicole); five grandchildren, Heather and Sarah Bowden, Kayla Wills, and Rachel and Josh Merriman; and eight great-grandchildren, Jada, Tyrique, Marilee, Colton, Theron, Molly, Josie, Lucas, Evelyn and Isabella; brother, Jerry Keller and Marian Weaver; and her dear friends from the class of 1957.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her wonderful, caring, loving husband, Leonard.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 114 E. A Street, Brunswick, Maryland, on Saturday March 12 at noon. Family will receive friends at the Brunswick Eagles at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Brunswick Food Bank, c/o Sandra Cox, 111 First Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716 or to Hospice of Halifax Health, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
“Keep smiling, we will all meet again someday. God Bless everyone who has come together to celebrate my homecoming to be with God.” — Love, Ann.