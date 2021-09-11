Ann Malone

Ann Skinner Malone, 87, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, formally from Damascus, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Harry Malone. Ann and John were married for 58 years.
Born in Aldie, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Ludwell Skinner and Pamelia Lynn Ash.
Ann was a member of Neelsville Presbyterian Church and a member of the Catoctin Area Civitan Club. She was a homemaker, school nurse and accountant during her lifetime. She was an avid reader and gardener, and she loved canning her own food. Ann loved to sew and fix anything that had a hole. She enjoyed working at the craft table at the turkey and oyster dinners at Graceham Moravian Church. Ann loved her family very much.
Ann leaves behind a brother, Milton Skinner; niece, Joan Will and husband, Bill; and a nephew, David Skinner. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Wilma Skinner.
Surviving children are Eileen Gunther and husband, Stan (deceased), of Brunswick, George Malone and wife Sara, of Garland, Texas, Bill Malone and wife Ginger, of Rocky Ridge, and Tom Malone and wife Kim, of Mount Airy. Ann was also blessed with 10 grandchildren, Robbie, Nick and wife Dianna, Zack and Ali Gunther, Rebecca Crowther and husband Jamie, Brittany Michaels and husband Alex, and Billy, Allison, Johnny and Charlie Malone; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Fisher and Sadie. She will be remembered by a loving member of the family, Lauren Gunther, the mother of Fisher.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont. Viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the beginning of services at the funeral home, with her sons Bill and George Malone officiating. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.