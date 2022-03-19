Ann Marie Martino, 89, of Damascus, Maryland, passed from this life Sunday, March 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 25, 1933, in New York, she was the daughter of the late John Hannefy and Letitia (Meagher) Hannefy.
She was the beloved wife of the late Guy Martino.
Ann was a great cook and loved to entertain. She was an avid bridge player, holding many multi-game card parties at her house. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, old movies, 10-pin bowling and spending time at the beach, but she especially loved doting on her grandchildren.
Ann was a proud member of the Fox Ridge Homemakers Club and traveled extensively throughout the 50 states and the Caribbean Islands.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Martino; grandchildren, Kyle Hawse, and Olivia Hawse Williams and husband, Kyle; great-grandchildren, Luca and Lily Williams; and sister, Joan Stokoff and husband, Mike.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 9240 Damascus Road in Damascus, Maryland. Msgr. Edward Filardi will officiate. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.