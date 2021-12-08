Ann Marie Oram, 90, passed away suddenly on Dec. 4, 2021. Born Feb. 14, 1931, she personified love as a special valentine to all who knew her.
Ann was a native Fredericktonian and graduated from Lincoln High School. Early in her career, she worked as a private domestic and retired from Hood College after more than 20 years of service.
Ann’s faith in God was strong, which showed through her service and love for Asbury United Methodist Church, where she was participated in many ministries over the years including: acolyte advisor, United Methodist Women, usher, Communion steward, vacation Bible school, hospitality, Golden Connection, and honorary member of the (former) Sisters of Joy Choir. Ann was an also an active and very loyal member of Madame C.J. Walker Temple 509 until the time of her passing.
Ann was vibrant, never met a stranger, and will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile and kind spirit. She was very active throughout her life, tracking many miles on foot walking most everywhere, which attributed to her overall wellness and longevity in life. Some of her favorite pastimes included traveling, shopping, watching soap operas, catching up with her girlfriends on the telephone, and going on long drives — she was known to be a “back seat driver” although she never learned to drive. Ann always enjoyed a good cup of coffee (black! no sugar, no cream) and going to brunch with friends after church on Sundays. She was a generous supporter of many community church activities and sponsored events of the Elks Brothers and Daughters.
Our beloved leaves to cherish her memory, loving brother, Lawrence “Ted” Davis (Annie); granddaughter, April Oram; and four great-grandchildren, John, Warren, Keila and Bernard. Ann was an extraordinary aunt to nieces, Debra Overs and Dawn Oram; nephew, Steven Oram; great-nieces, Tyanna Oram and Jamill Oram; great-nephews, Maurice Boyd III and Dailan Oram; and great-great-nieces, Shania Johnson, Quincy Oram, Carmell Mark, Kihanna Jackson; Zoey Knight and Milani Oram; great-great-nephews, DeJuan Oram, Latrell Mark, Bradley Washington, Trevonte Boyd, Preston Knight, Tristan Knight and Zayvion Boyd; and great-great-great niece, Skylar Ponder. She will be remembered by devoted companion, Seaven Gordon; a host of other relatives; and special friends including, M. Elizabeth Battle, Alice Smith, and Theresa Ambush, who will miss her dearly.
Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Oram Davis; son, Richard “Dickie” Oram; sister, Margaret Oram; brothers, William Oram, Donald Oram, Howard Davis and Charles Davis; and nephew, Dennis Oram.
A public viewing will be held on Dec. 11, 2021, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick, MD 21701. The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. with special services from Madame C.J. Walker from 10-10:30 a.m. A celebration of life will begin immediately at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark A. Groover officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.