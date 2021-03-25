Mrs. Ann Marie Spangler, formerly from Frederick and Walkersville, Maryland, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, in Middleburg, Florida, where she had been residing for the past year. She was a wife of the late Charles (Charlie) Elsworth Spangler, who passed away Jan. 5 2007. They were married on June 13, 1970. Born Feb. 11, 1951, in Monrovia, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Earl. L. Crone and Ruth C. Crone. Mrs. Spangler was a homemaker for the first part of her life and later worked and retired from Weis Markets. She enjoyed reading, baking, crocheting and watching her favorite shows. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her only son, Earl. L. Spangler and his wife Krystal, of Walkersville. She is also survived by one brother, Earl (Gene) E. Crone and his wife Cathy, of Monrovia; and two sisters, Joan E. Rutherford, of Middleburg, Florida, and Sharon L. Smith and husband Charles, also of Monrovia; three grandchildren, Danielle L. Brashears and husband Buddy, of Middletown, Jesse M. Spangler and Haley L. Spangler, both of Walkersville; two great-grandchildren, Reese Moretti and Carson Brashears, both of Middletown; along with several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her brother-in-law, Jerry Rutherford; niece, Cathy Goff; and nephew, Phillip Smith. Family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
