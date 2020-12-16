Ann McGovern

Mrs. Ann Elizabeth McLaughlin McGovern, 74, of Frederick, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Frederick Health. She was the wife of the late James McGovern, who preceded her in death in 1995.
Born Aug. 21, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, Henry Ford Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Patricia Woolfenden McLaughlin.
She is survived by her sons, Colonel (Retired) James McGovern and wife Bridget, David McGovern and wife Catherine, Matthew McGovern and wife Theresa, Patrick McGovern and wife Alexandra, and Christopher McGovern; grandchildren, 2nd Lieutenant Kathleen McGovern, Anne McGovern, Maria McGovern, David McGovern, Matthew McGovern Jr., Nathan McGovern, Joseph McGovern, and Clarissa McGovern; siblings, Karen Conrad, Noreen Schmalz, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Lawrence McLaughlin, Marian McLaughlin, and David McLaughlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael McLaughlin.
Ann, with her sarcastic and playful wit, enjoyed spending time with her five boys, eight grandchildren, gardening and caring for her dogs. An active team mom in her sons’ various Frederick High School sports teams, she was a loyal and caring cheerleader.
Visitation will take place at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, from 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 20, with a Rosary Service at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 21 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St., Frederick, Maryland. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to the National Shrine of the Little Flower, 2100 West 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073-3910, info@shrinechurch.org.
