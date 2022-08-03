Our hearts break with the loss of Ann Reeves Keene, of Monrovia, Maryland, who left us too soon on July 27, 2022, after a short but valiant battle with brain cancer. Although this horrible disease robbed her of mobility and speech ability, she remained the sweetest person throughout and was much loved by all her caregivers.
Ann was born on March 22, 1954, in Baumholder, West Germany, to the late Mary and Donald Reeves. A military brat, she became the proud older sister of David (Nancy), Mary Kay (Herm Hertog), Timothy (Ann Regis), Nancy (Chris Flores) and Joseph (Susan). Ann grew up in various military postings to include Louisiana, Virginia, Turkey, Kansas and Maryland. Ann graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1972 and earned her associate degree from Prince George’s Community College. She worked at Toys “R” Us, where she met her beloved husband, Jim Keene, whom she married on May 26, 1984. She worked in various capacities for IBM, Loral and Lockheed-Martin, retiring in 2011. Nothing made her happier than when her siblings visited her so she could cook up a storm and make them comfortable, providing a home base for them as they travelled the world for various military assignments. Ann had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her cats Skipper, Cheevis and Peachy. She and Jim enjoyed their forays to Atlantic City, Vegas and Laughlin to sharpen their video poker skills, and hosting pool parties in their backyard. Ann was the premier seamstress, and there wasn’t anything she couldn’t churn out from her sewing room.