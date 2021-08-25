Ann Davis Furr Wolfe, 77, of Hagerstown, died Monday Aug. 23, 2021, at her home.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 2, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edward Branson and Barbara Lee Brooks Furr.
She had formerly been employed as a veterinary technician with Dr. Thomas Baulk in Middletown.
She is survived by a daughter, Sarah Wolfe in Hagerstown; and four grandchildren.
She was predeceased by three children, Bryan Wolfe, Andrew Wolfe and Victoria Henley; and a brother, Ned Furr.
Inurnment will be made in Christ Reformed Cemetery, Middletown, at a later date.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.