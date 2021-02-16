Anna Gertrude (Fleetwood) Bechtol, age 75, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Jan. 12, 1946, at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Bowler) Fleetwood. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School. She then married Robert Eugene Bechtol, and they spent 52 years together. Anna was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she also enjoyed spending time with her many friends, especially her three amigos.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Robin Eugenia Snoots, with husband Greg, and Darlene Renee Bechtol; grandchildren, Brady Allen Snoots, Cody Allen Bechtol and Kayla Cheyenne Cook; great-granddaughter, Caroline Grace Bechtol; and brother, James Fleetwood, and wife Vicky.
Funeral arrangements are being made through John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716, and a private interment will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Hope United Methodist Church, 7 S. Maryland Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716.