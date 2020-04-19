Anna Carmack

Mrs. Anna Mae Hooper Carmack, 84, of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Seasons Hospice Unit of Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. She was the wife of the late Charles Carmack. Born in Frederick on December 22, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Elias Milo and Ruth Main Hooper.
Anna Mae had worked for many years for Carmack Insurance Group as a Customer Service manager. She was a devoted and active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and had served the church in many capacities. She attended the Saturday evening church service faithfully.
Surviving is a brother, Robert L. Hooper and wife Paulette, of Frederick, many nieces, nephews and a special nephew Terry L. Cramer. She will also be remembered by special friends, Charles and Sarah Gastley, and many other friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her son, David Carmack and siblings, Grayson Hooper, Elias M. Hooper, Jr., Howard Hooper, Mary Margaret Wachter, Betty Jane Cramer and John Hooper.
Private services with interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.