Anna Estelle Vogt Hesson, 98, was born in Baltimore, Maryland as the only child of John Frederick Vogt and Eva Estelle Fawcett Vogt. She worked at the Maryland State Fair and the American Can Company. After graduating with honors from Western High School, she married James Allen Hesson. While he was serving in WWII, she gave birth to Jana Ann. She and James had 2 more children, James Allan and Joanne Marie. They resided in Baltimore before moving to Reisterstown, Maryland and then to Silver Spring, Maryland. Upon her husband’s retirement, they moved to Middletown, Maryland.
Anna was a lifelong Christian and very active in the Evangelical United Brethren Church and then the United Methodist Church as Sunday School teacher, choir member and in various leadership positions. Upon her retirement from the Frederick County Maryland Government as Administrative Assistant to the Chairman of the Frederick County Commissioners, she was honored with an official “Ann Hesson Day” and presented with the key to the city. She volunteered at the Frederick County Hospital and Citizens Nursing Home for many years. She was pre-deceased by her husband and parents.
Anna eventually moved with her son James and daughter Joanne to Graham, North Carolina to reunite with the rest of her family: Daughter Jana Ann Hesson Peach and husband, James Dexter; grandson James Andrew Peach, wife Julie, children Anna Tulen and James Gavin; granddaughter Joanna Angie Peach and daughter Mariah Janay Peavey; granddaughter Eva Katherine Peach Sodano, husband Randy and children Mia Analyn and Randi Katherine. Anna’s greatest joy was her family and was most gratified to spend her later years surrounded by all three generations of them.
Donations in Anna’s honor may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.