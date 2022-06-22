Anna Jardine

Anna Rita Zippilli Jardine, age 82, departed this life on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland.
Anna was born July 31, 1939, in Camden, New Jersey, to Domenico Zippilli and Rosa D’Ascentiis Zippilli. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Chester Jardine, in 2015. Anna was also predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Zippilli, Dominic Zippilli, John Zippilli, Carmen Zippilli, Vincent Zippilli and Gabriel Zippilli; and sisters, Assunta Agostini, Angeline Tomasetto and Natalie Fanelle. Anna is survived by her sister, Lucia MacPherson.
Anna leaves behind her four children, Roslyn Breitenbach and husband Mark, Joseph Jardine and wife Michelle, Celeste Welch and husband Chuck, and Susan Evans and husband Thomas. Anna also leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Dustilyn Rodgers and son James; Hillary Courter, husband Ben and daughters Harper and Callie; Jace Evans; Kimberly Ernst, husband Josh and daughters Coralynn and Loretta; Brooke Evans; Emily Hurd, husband John, daughter Rylie Anne and son Dean; and Marla Wills and son Jiraiya.
As a young woman, Anna worked at RCA in Camden, New Jersey, for a couple of years. She enjoyed her job there as a statistical typist. Anna worked as an administrative aide for 16 years at Linganore High School. She also served as a Girl Scouts leader in Rockville, Maryland, for several years.
Anna attended Calvary United Methodist Church and participated with the OWLS program. Anna loved to sing. As a member of the Chancel Choir at Calvary Methodist, she sang during church services, and as a member of the Heirs of Joy Choir, she visited and sang in nursing homes.
While living at Country Meadows, Anna was a member of the Meadowlarks Choir and the Giving Back Committee. She loved singing for and entertaining the residents. Anna also enjoyed reading, crocheting and Bible study.
A memorial service will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy, Maryland, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m., with the memorial service immediately following at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna’s memory to Frederick Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.