Anna Lottie Nueslein (Handlir) age 85, of New Market, Maryland, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Frank J. and Lottie M.(Slaughter) Handlir. She was the loving wife to her late husband, Henry Carl Nueslein. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Nueslein, of New Market, Maryland; son, Brian H. Nueslein, of Dayton, Ohio; granddaughters, Morgan and Madeline Nueslein; grandson, Nicholas Nueslein and his wife Allison, all of Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, James and Louise Handlir; sister-in-law, Vera (Nueslein) Freburger; nieces, Linda (Freburger) Henry, Michele Handlir, and Donna (Handlir) Algarin and her husband Enrique Algarin; and nephew, James Freburger. She was preceded in death by her dear brother-in-law, Charles Freburger; and sister-in-law, Joan Nueslein.
Ann was a graduate of The Catholic High School of Baltimore and retired after 30 years from the John’s Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Ann enjoyed golf, playing cards and games, acrylic painting, being an active parent with the Liberty Belle Drum and Baton Corp, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Ann was blessed to enjoy 20 years of retirement in the Pinehurst, North Carolina, area. Ann was also passionate about her love and loyalty to the Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 from 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 4430 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206.