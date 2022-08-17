Anna Lynch Niedomanski died peacefully at home on Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, at the age of 84, after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Ireland as the youngest of six children to Thomas and Brigid Lynch, she attended school on the island of Malta and then immigrated to the United States in 1958. She found employment with the C&P Telephone Co., where she met her future husband, Bob (Robert) Niedomanski, whom she married in 1959. She raised three sons in Calverton, Maryland, while working at C&P and then later for Grand Union grocery store. She and Bob moved to Mount Airy in 1981 and went to work for Sandy Spring National Bank. Retiring in 2003, she found her passion for donating her time to the St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church thrift store for almost 20 years. Anna was also an avid animal lover as well as an animal advocate.