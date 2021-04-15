Anna M. Fogle

Anna Marie Fogle, 92, of New Midway, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born Nov. 6, 1928, in New Midway, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Cora Coshun Moser. She was the wife of the late Carmen L. Fogle Sr., who died in 2007.
She was a member of the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company and the Ladies Auxiliary, where she served in many offices and capacities over the years. She enjoyed gardening, attending auctions, having yard sales, and spending time with family, especially surprise visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Carmen L. Fogle Jr. and wife Terry, of New Midway; two grandchildren, Michael C. Fogle and wife Stephanie, of Walkersville, and Nick L. Fogle and wife Angie, of Thurmont; eight great-grandchildren, Troy, Cayley, Emma, Danny, Tabitha, Jordan, Danny Jr. and Kylee; and sister, Dorothy Wachter, of New Midway. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Betty Moser; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Mary Renner, Carrie Bollinger, Frances Crum, Violet Crum, Ethel Thomas and infant sister Edith Moser; and two brothers, John Moser and Richard Moser.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Midway Fire Company, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, MD 21775, or Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.