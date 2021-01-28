Anna Mercedes “Mutz” Peddicord, 92, of Westminster, passed away peacefully to Heaven on Jan. 24, 2021, at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles W. Peddicord Jr. Anna was born on April 6, 1928, in New Freedom, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph A. and Anna Theresa Sader Getz.
Anna attended St. Joseph Academy in Columbia, Pennsylvania, was a member of their softball team and graduated from Seton High School in Baltimore. She loved singing, dancing, playing the guitar and performing in plays for audiences.
Her first job was folding linens in a department store. Her next job was a secretary for an electrical contractor where her future husband was an electrician. Anna did the payroll and wrote, “ I can help you spend it,” on one of the $20 dollar bills she put in Charlie’s envelopes. On the stub that he returned, he wrote back, “Going to spend it next week if you want to help me and when you write notes, you should put your phone number on it.” (They eloped in 1948 and shared 52 blessed years together until his passing.) Anna became a homemaker, and she and her husband raised six children. She worked as a secretary for the Maryland State Highway Administration after her last kids reached middle school.
Anna was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church in Westminster. Family was everything to her. She hosted the Lets Getz Together family reunions for more than 40 years. She loved making baskets, gardening, scrapbooking her family history and traveling as much as possible with family and friends.
Surviving Anna are son-in-law, Dan Beall; son, Charles “Buck” Peddicord III and wife Jeanie; son, James “Jim” Peddicord; daughter, Susan Peddicord; and daughter, Lisa Dustin and husband Steve. She leaves 12 grandchildren, Roby Beall and wife Denise, Jed Beall and fiance Katie, Jenny Klonin and husband Dale, John Peddicord, Bob Peddicord, Daniel Miller, Shawn Miller, Jim Peddicord Jr., Cliff Peddicord, Dillon Peddicord, Stevie Dustin and Lacey Dustin; seven great-grandchildren, Ava Beall, Dani and Camden Beall, Brayden Miller, Jamie Peddicord, Madison, Malorie and Caleb Peddicord; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Anna was predeceased by daughters, Jeanne Beall and Teresa Peddicord; grandson, Daniel Beall; and siblings, Harry Getz, Catherine Bull, Gus Getz, Joe Getz, Persh Getz, Bill Getz, Rita Beil, Tom Getz and Bernadette Getz.
In light of the current COVID-19 health crisis, services for Anna will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in Anna’s memory may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157.
