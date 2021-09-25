Anna Mae Doub, 89, of Myersville, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Born in Myersville May 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Grayson L. and Nellie Grossnickle Doub.
She was a telephone operator with C&P Telephone Company until her retirement and an Avon representative in Myersville for 50 years. She loved to travel and tend to her flowers she purchased in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Myersville, and enjoyed playing the organ.
She is survived by a niece, Lisa Doub, of Hagerstown; two nephews, Lewis (Susan) Doub, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and John (Ellen) Doub, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Howard and Gene Doub.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Myersville. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the church service. The Rev. Michael Beiber will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1600 Tysons Blvd., McLean, VA 22102
Donald B. Thompson Funeral home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.